Hogs get surprise transfer, 2024 DT commit

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Roundup
Georgia transfer DB commits to Arkansas
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman revealed a surprise transfer addition when he met with the media before the start of spring practice on Tuesday, announcing former Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary had joined the program.
A former five-star recruit, Singletary was ranked the No. 2 cornerback in the country for the 2022 class, according to Rivals. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13, and announced his commitment to Arkansas on his Twitter account.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back will have at least three seasons of eligibility remaining for the Hogs. According to the Georgia Athletics website, he saw action in two of 12 games as a reserve cornerback. He did not record any stats for the Bulldogs.
Hogs add another defensive lineman in the 2024 class
Arkansas got some more good news on Saturday, when 2024 three-star defensive lineman Dion Stutts from Memphis, Tennessee, committed to Arkansas.
Stutts, who plays both on the edge and inside on the defensive line, made his pledge public via his Twitter account.
Stutts made his decision following his second unofficial visit to Arkansas over the weekend. He chose the Hogs over a plethora of SEC schools, including Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Missouri.
Last season, Stutts helped his school to an 8-4 record, good for third in the Tennessee Division II-AAA West standings.
Stutts’ commitment gives Arkansas two solid defensive linemen in the class so far, as he joins four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson, who committed to Arkansas on Nov. 6.
Arkansas offers transfer offensive lineman out of Houston
The Hogs are still have a few scholarships left for transfers ahead of the 2023 season, and Pittman has said the team is still potentially in need of another offensive lineman. The Hogs extended an offer to a well-decorated transfer guard out of Houston on Friday.
Cam’Ron Johnson, who spent four seasons with the Cougars, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and promptly picked up offers from Arkansas, South Carolina, West Virginia, California, Maryland and more.
Johnson is an interior offensive lineman, a position Pittman has said needs more depth heading into the 2023 season.
“I’d like to look at another guy that can snap the ball, offensively,” Pittman said at the start of the Early Signing Period in December. “We’ve got to find maybe one more. In losing guys last year, a bunch of those guys could snap. Obviously Ricky played center, but Jones could snap. And so, we’ve got to continue to look at that on offense.”
Last season, Johnson played a total of 905 snaps and ranked No. 197 among guards with a total offensive grade of 65.2, pass block grade of 79.4 and run block grade of 63.3, according to Pro Football Focus. According to his Houston profile, he allowed just one sack in 556 opportunities.
Maryland defensive lineman transfer visits Arkansas
While the Hogs got great news of the return of defensive lineman Taurean Carter, who was sidelined with an injury for the entire 2022 season, they still need added depth on the defensive line for the upcoming season.
Arkansas was the host to Maryland defensive line transfer Anthony “Tank” Booker Jr. on Saturday. The Cincinnati native entered the transfer portal on March 6.
Last season for the Terps, Booker logged 27 tackles, including two sacks and two forced fumbles. He has spent four seasons with Maryland and will be looking for a place to spend his final season of eligibility.
Arkansas hosts stacked Prospect Day
The second weekend following the end of the NCAA recruiting dead period, Arkansas hosted a massive group of high-level recruits on campus for its most recent Prospect Day.
All told, there were over 20 visitors ranging from the class of 2024 all the way to 2026. The Hogs even got a commitment from one of the visitors in Stutts. Some of those recruits left with scholarship offers to join the Razorbacks.
Over eight four-star athletes were on campus for to visit, plus plenty of recruits in future classes who have yet to receive a ranking by Rivals, but are getting looks from some of the biggest programs in the country.
To see the full list of visitors who were on campus over the weekend and who got an offer, visit The Trough, HawgBeat’s premium message board.
Pair of high-priority targets to visit Arkansas Monday
While Arkansas is hosting a large group of recruits this weekend, two more are planning a trip to Fayetteville on Monday.
Air Noland, a quarterback from Fairborn, Georgia, and defensive back Braylon Conley from Humble, Texas, are both four-star recruits in the class of 2024. Conley recently released a Top 10 that included the Hogs, and Noland holds offers from some of the premier programs in the nation.
Noland was selected First-Team All-State for the 6A class in Georgia last season, and was awarded 6A Player of the Year. He led Langston Hughes High School to a perfect 15-0 record and a 6A State Championship last season, throwing for 4,095 yards an 55 touchdowns, adding five scores on the ground.
Rivals ranks Conley as the No. 63 player in the state of Texas and the No. 39 player at his position.
Brother of Arkansas defensive lineman gains four-star rating
Lance Jackson, the brother of current Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson, received a four-star rating by Rivals last week.
The athlete who plays on both the defensive line and at tight end took a visit to Fayetteville this weekend as well.
A native of Texarkana, Texas, Jackson plays for Pleasant Grove High School. Last season, he helped the team to an 11-3 record on the season.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound athlete visited Texas Tech last weekend. He holds offers from Texas Tech, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Baylor and others.
