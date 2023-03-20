Hogs get more ’24 help, host high-ranked prospects

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: [email protected] (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Noreel White commits to Arkansas

The Hogs got more help in the class of 2024 when four-star athlete Noreel White announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Monday. The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, native made the announcement on Twitter.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i

bHRyIj5Eb25lIGRlYWzwn5KvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zSHhr

Z2Ria01nIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vM0h4a2dkYmtNZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k

YXNoOyBOb3JlZWwgV2hpdGUgKEBOb3JlZWxXaGl0ZV8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0

dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTm9yZWVsV2hpdGVfL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM1MzY1

NTQ3NTQ5NTUyNjQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEzLCAy

MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz

Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i

dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete chose Arkansas over offers from Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others. White is listed by Rivals as a wide receiver, but he plays on both offense and defense for St. Martin High School. He was recruited by Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson, so he will likely be a defensive back at Arkansas. According to his Twitter account, last season on offense he posted 1,109 all-purpose yards — 650 of those being receiving and 255 rushing — and 13 total touchdowns. Defensively, he made 55 tackles and intercepted three passes. His commitment pushes Arkansas to three pledges so far in the class of 2024, joining four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson and three-star defensive tackle Dion Stutts.

Four-star QB prospect says Arkansas better than expected following visit

While Arkansas is still searching for a quarterback in the coming recruiting class, it hosted four-star quarterback Air Noland on Monday and Tuesday of this week. He told HawgBeat after he left Arkansas was better than expected. “The visit went great,” Noland said. “I think the outcome that I got, the information I got is that Arkansas isn’t what a lot of people expect until you get down there. Arkansas really stood out with coach (Sam) Pittman and coach (Dan) Enos.” With over 30 offers, Noland is still deciding his options. He said he has plans to visit Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Miami this spring. A return trip to Arkansas on an official visit is also likely. “That’s something I have to take into consideration, but most likely I will,” Noland said.

More prospects on campus for Arkansas’ Prospect Day

The Arkansas coaching staff is still working on filling out the recruiting class, and they hosted more prospects last weekend on campus for their latest Prospect Day. Arkansas got a look from two four-star players earlier in the week, as well as two more four-star athletes on Thursday and Friday. The Hogs will hosted more recruits over the weekend and HawgBeat will have plenty of coverage early in the week. To see the full list of visitors who were on campus over the weekend and who got an offer, visit The Trough, HawgBeat’s premium message board.

Sam Pittman offers in-state 2024 offensive lineman, leaving him without words

When Sam Pittman and Southside High School’s Kobe Branham were talking about his next visit to Fayetteville, Pittman told Branham he had been offered a scholarship. Branham said it left him without words. “I was speechless, really,” Branham said. “He was talking about other stuff then he just said that. I really didn’t know what to say.” Branham holds offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Memphis, SMU and others. A return trip to Arkansas is possibly in the works as well. “If we’re in town I think we will try to make it for sure,” Branham said.

Arkansas 2025 recruits land in latest Rivals250 update

Rivals released its latest update to the 2025 Rivals250, and several Arkansas prospects found their names on the list. Three in-state prospects were put on the list and three out-of-state prospects were added. All of them have taken visits in recent weeks to check out Arkansas. Arkansas does not have any commitments from players in the class of 2025, which is to be expected, as the staff is focused on the class of 2024 as well as the transfer portal to shore up the team ahead of the coming season. To see the list of players, click here.

Arkansas basketball already reaching out to transfer recruits

Arkansas basketball is still dancing after a thrilling 72-71 win over Kansas in the Round of 32 on Saturday, but the Razorbacks are already working on filling out the roster for the 2023-2024 season. As some teams’ seasons end, players are starting to enter the transfer portal, which is set to open in full on May 13, but the Arkansas staff is getting a head start on contacting players. It’s still unclear how many roster spots the Hogs will have open after their NCAA Tournament run, but it’s safe to assume at least two players — Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black — will leave the team for the NBA and senior Kamani Johnson is out of eligibility. To see a list of recruits who have been contacted, check out HawgBeat’s official transfer tracker by clicking here.