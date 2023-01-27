Hogs are hot going into Baylor game

Hardwood Hawgs Podcast: Hogs are hot going into Baylor game

basketball
Mason Choate and Jackson Collier

HawgBeat.com Staff

HawgBeat’s Mason Choate and Jackson Collier bring you the Hardwood Hawgs Podcast. The guys talk through Arkansas’ back-to-back wins, what is going right, who needs to step up in the tough game at Baylor and they answer questions from listeners and subscribers.

Listen on Spotify or Apple.

