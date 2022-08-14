Hoda Kotb-Savannah Guthrie Tension Rumors Surface, But What’s The Truth?

The rumor mill is suggesting that things are tense at Today after Savannah Guthrie nearly missed work Thursday morning, but what’s the truth?

Decider reports that on Guthrie’s Instagram account, the anchor posted a video with the caption, “Overslept big time. It’s 6:34 a.m. and I’m still in the car.” She is meant to appear on the show each morning at 7 a.m.

When she finally arrived to work, her tardiness was played off by Craig Melvin, who is filling in for Kotb.

Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago, she overslept! She is normal!” he said, with Guthrie adding that the hair and makeup team, whom she called “miracle workers” helped her quickly get ready.

However, this lighthearted and relatable moment might be the surface of supposed tensions between Kotb and Guthrie.

Sources have been talking to gossip outlets, suggesting that Guthrie showed up late on purpose to Today that the daily talk show can’t run without her.

Another source claims that Guthrie’s tardiness is an instance of a supposed feud going on between her and Kotb. Supposedly, Guthrie is allegedly angry that Kotb was brought on as a co-host for the first hour of Today because Guthrie allegedly wants to be the only one at the top.

Whatever the reason, Guthrie’s mistake seemingly made viewers relate to her. As Montana news reporter Bradley Warren wrote on Twitter, “It’s ok @SavannahGuthrie–we’ve alllllll done it.”

ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent (and wife to Today’s meteorologist Al Roker) Deborah Roberts also wrote on Instagram, “Oops! Needed [the] zzzzs no doubt.”