Hoda Kotb Returns To ‘Today’ After Absence Due To Daughter’s Health Issue – The Hamden Journal

Hoda Kotb returned to Today on Monday, telling viewers that her extended absence was due to her daughter’s health issue.

“My youngest Hope was in the ICU for a few days, in the hospital for a little more than a week,” Kotb said. “I am so grateful she is home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely. I am just so happy.”

Kotb was joined by co-host Savannah Guthrie, who herself was off the show last week after testing positive for Covid.

Kotb’s last live appearance was on Feb. 17.

