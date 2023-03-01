Hoda Kotb Absent From ‘Today’ Due To Family Health Matter – The Hamden Journal

‘Today’ co-host Hoda Kotb has been absent from the show due to a “family health matter that she has been dealing with,” co-host Craig Melvin said on the show on Wednesday.

Kotb made her last live appearance on the show on Feb. 17.

On Tuesday, co-host Savannah Guthrie also left the show due to a positive Covid test.

Craig Melvin said, “She is at home after a positive Covid test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery. As for Hoda — we know a lot of you have been wondering how she is doing. We can tell you that Hoda is OK. She has got a family health matter that she has been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon.”

“We love you both,” Al Roker said.