Hocus Pocus 2 to Land on Disney+ This Halloween, Producer Teases as Filming Wraps

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker – Hocus Pocus 2

Disney Plus Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

That’s a wrap on Hocus Pocus 2!

Producer Adam Shankman revealed filming for the highly-anticipated movie starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy had ended in an Instagram post on Friday.

“SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2,” Shankman, 57, wrote in the caption. “Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!!”

Shankman also teased the release date for the Disney+ sequel film, which is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal), writing, “Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus.”

Filming for the movie began in November with the three stars reprising their roles as Winnifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, three witches who hunt children to retain their youth.

Disney revealed plot details for the highly-anticipated sequel.

The movie will pick up almost 30 years after Max (Omri Katz) lit the Black Flame Candle in the 1993 film version and accidentally resurrected three witches on the hunt to steal children.

In the sequel, Winifred, Sarah and Mary seek revenge as they awaken in present-day Salem, according to Entertainment Weekly. Three teenagers — Becca, Cassie and Izzy — must find a way to stop the witches from gaining retribution.

Gossip Girl’s Whitney Peak, Dirt’s Lilia Buckingham and American Horror Stories‘ Belissa Escobedo will play the three teens.

Also in the cast are Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.