‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Sets Nielsen Streaming Movie Record With 2.7 Billion Minutes Of Viewing; ‘Dahmer’ Stays In Top Spot – The Hamden Journal

Hocus Pocus 2 set a record for streaming minutes by a movie on Nielsen’s weekly chart, drawing more than 2.7 billion minutes of viewing from September 26 to October 2.

The Disney sequel premiered on September 30, meaning only its first weekend counted toward the total. Netflix’s Dahmer took the top spot easily with almost 4.4 billion minutes.

Hocus Pocus 2, which stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, easily beat the previous streaming movie mark set by Disney’s Oscar-winning animated feature Encanto. It had 2.2 billion minutes of viewing from December 27, 2021, through January 2, 2022.

The audience for Hocus Pocus 2, a followup to the 1993 original movie reuniting the trio of lead actresses, was pretty widely spread out, with the 2-to-11-year-old, 18-to-34 and 35-to-49 age groups each accounting for one-quarter of viewing, according to Nielsen. About 21% of viewing came in Hispanic homes.

With the sequel arriving, the original Hocus Pocus also made the chart, collecting 774 million minutes of streaming on Disney+, good for seventh place.

Nielsen’s weekly rankings measure only streaming via a TV screen (meaning mobile viewing is not counted) for titles on Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, Prime Video, HBO Max and Netflix, with numbers reported after nearly a month’s delay.

Dahmer, which has already joined the Netflix pantheon of top global draws, is now the No. 7 title in the U.S. since Nielsen began tracking streaming in 2020.

In the ongoing fantasy horserace, Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power led HBO Max’s House of The Dragon, 966 million minutes to 907 million. Rings had six episodes available, one less than Dragon, but the latter’s timing of episode drops on Sunday night means that only three hours of hotly sought-after new episodes count toward that week’s tally.

Here is the full top 10, with the number of episodes (“1″=feature film) as well as minutes of streaming.