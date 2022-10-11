Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years

Ray Ferraro will continue to call games for ESPN after 14 years with TSN. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.

After 14 years with TSN, Ray Ferraro has announced he will step away from calling games for the network.

The longtime colour voice of the NHL and international hockey events on TSN, alongside play-by-play partner Gord Miller, shared that he will continue to call games south of the border for ESPN.

It is also unclear if Ferraro will remain with TSN in other roles, including serving as one-half of the Ray and Dregs podcast alongside Darren Dreger.

The decision by Ferraro, while surprising, is , and his hopes to spend more time with family. Just last year, Ferraro stepped away from making regular appearances on TSN 1050’s prime-time program Overdrive, while also streamlining his NHL broadcasting schedule, only covering Maple Leafs regional games last season.

Ferraro’s time on the Canadian airwaves has been packed to the brim with iconic moments, perhaps none more so than his impassioned call of Patrik Stefan’s infamous blunder.

Other highlights include , losing his cup of joe in a and more recently, that have left Leafs fans chuckling.

Colleagues and fans, meanwhile, had nothing but praise and admiration for the iconic colour commentator on Twitter.

For those of us north of the border itching to hear Ray’s dulcet tones, you won’t have to wait long. With the NHL season opening tonight on North American soil, from MSG, with puck drop set for 7:30 ET.

