HM The Queen Tests Positive For Covid, Buckingham Palace Announces – The Hamden Journal

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” and is expecting to continue performing light duties over the course of the week, according to a statement.

The Queen is based at Windsor Castle, west of London, where it is reported a number of people have tested positive. She had also been in contact with her eldest son, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week, as did his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the statement continued.