HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven’t heard of that’s up 30,000% in 2 weeks

by

We’re going to establish the number one most important thing right out of the gate, before we get into this situation: This is about as high risk as stocks get. This stock just IPO’d, is based in a foreign country, and has run 30,000% in two weeks on very low volume. Translation: Please do not read this and conclude, “Wow, what a great stock that I should definitely buy!” — That is absolutely NOT what we’re saying here.

Okay, disclaimer is over. Let’s look at what’s going on in  (HKD) .