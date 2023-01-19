‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Exec Launches Management & Production Company – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Scott Einbinder (Killer Joe) has launched LA-based management and production company 5X Media.

Einbinder was formerly Co-CEO of China-backed Cristal Pictures, which co-financed and co-produced Ryan Reynolds pic The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and financed and produced the China – Hong Kong action-comedy Twin Blades, with Beth Behrs and Ma Li, which is in post.

Literary manager Seth Nagel, a founding partner, heads the management division. Michael Swidler, most recently a TV literary agent at Paradigm, has joined 5X Media as a manager working alongside Nagel, representing writers and directors.

According to Einbinder, the company is backed by equity investment from a “syndicate of family offices throughout the U.S. led by LA-based BH Alliance”. 5X marks the syndicate’s first media investment, having previously invested in real estate and health care.

5X Media plans to use the initial investment for corporate overhead and project development. BH Alliance has also made available a line-of-credit for project co-financing. Current company clients are based in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, China, the UK, Canada and the U.S.

The initial slate of production projects includes an English-language remake of the Spanish box-office hit Unresolved Sexual Tension which it is co-producing with Santiago Segura’s Madrid-based Amiguetes Entertainment; an English-language remake of the Spanish thriller The Body in partnership with Argentina-based Film Sharks, being directed by Isaac Ezban; and the podcast Reinvent Yourself With Dr. Tara, produced in partnership with Oklahoma City-based Knox Studios.

Einbinder was a producer on Matthew McConaughey-starrer Killer Joe, directed by William Friedkin, and Bad Country starring Willem Dafoe and Matt Dillon for Sony Pictures. He previously co-founded the production companies Sandstorms Films and Leomax Entertainment. Sandstorm had a first look deal at Screen Gems where it co-produced features The Covenant and The Forsaken.

Nagel was previously a co-founder of the management company Aligned Entertainment. Prior to that, he was an acquisitions executive at Columbia/Tri-Star. Swidler had stints at Kaplan-Stahler and Blumhouse Productions before agenting at Paradigm.

Einbinder expects to announce additional executive hires soon.

According to Einbinder: “5X Media is looking at the representation and content business from a worldwide perspective. A big focus for us is working with our clients and partners to build businesses which can be monetized with a variety of revenue streams, helping them to grow their careers and companies globally.”

“Michael Swidler and I had a great working relationship when we shared clients while he was at Paradigm. I’m excited he has joined us at 5X Media and that we can continue working together on behalf of our clients, especially as we foster such incredible talent from across the globe,” added Seth Nagel.