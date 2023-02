Burt Bacharach, the massively influential composer of dozens of hits like “Walk on By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” Alfie,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” died of natural causes Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 94.

His death was announced by his publicist to the Associated Press today.

A full obituary is forthcoming…