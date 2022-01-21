History Channel Sets Abraham Lincoln Documentary For President’s Day Weekend – The Hamden Journal

The History Channel will air a new Abraham Lincoln documentary over President’s Day weekend from Feb. 20 – 22 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Abraham Lincoln is based on the Doris Kearns Goodwin best-selling book Leadership: In Turbulent Times.

Graham Sibley as Abraham Lincoln

Across seven and a half hours, viewers will learn about the life of the 16th President of the United States from his impoverished childhood to his days as a lawyer and politician, and his assassination just 5 days after the end of the Civil War.

The documentary will feature live-action scenes featuring Emmy Award-nominee Graham Sibley in the role of Lincoln, as well as interviews with notable guests including President Barack Obama, Gen. Stan McCrystal, renowned historians Christy Coleman, Dr. Allen Guelzo, Dr. Edna Greene Medford, Harold Holzer, Dr. Caroline Janney, Dr. Catherine Clinton, among others.

Also airing during President’s Day weekend on the History Channel:

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War

Premieres on Monday, February 21st at 11PM ET/PT

A one-hour documentary executive produced and narrated by NBA legend, historian, and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Deborah Morales of Iconomy Multi-Media & Entertainment, takes a close look at the Civil War, and heroic figures like formerly enslaved man turned war hero Robert Smalls and Union spy Mary Richards, to well-known heroes like influential abolitionist Frederick Douglass and Underground Railroad pioneer Harriett Tubman.

The Secret History of the Civil War

Premieres on Tuesday, February 22 at 10:30 PM ET/PT

This one-hour documentary focuses on the unsung heroes and unknown innovators from the Civil War who broke boundaries of gender and race to operate as spies and takes an in-depth look at the ways in which modern American medicine was forged on the bloody battlefields of the Civil War.

A trailer for Abraham Lincoln can be found below.