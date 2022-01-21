Hisense 58-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED Roku Smart TV is on sale at Walmart

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
We’re just a few weeks away from Super Bowl LV! Are you ready?
Since you’re probably not watching the Big Game out at a sports bar this year, it’s the perfect time to score a new 4K TV and bring the party home. And if you want a nice TV at a nice discount, here you go: Walmart has slashed the price of this massive Hisense 58-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED Roku Smart TV—from $388 to $338.
Want free shipping? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, but a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
$338
$388 at Walmart
Great color, crisp audio
The Hisense 4K TV is undeniably sleek—with a near edge-to-edge 58-inch display (more picture, less frame). The 4K Ultra HD resolution at 2160p essentially gets you a movie theater-like experience at home, with colors that pop. Walmart shoppers love the picture and say it’s also great for gaming.
“I am in love! The picture quality is excellent,” raved a five-star reviewer. There are so many apps in the Roku store as well…The quality of the picture while using my Xbox is superb and I haven’t noticed a lag…”
The possibilities are endless
The built-in Roku streamer gives you instant access to thousands of video streaming channels, including Netflix, Apple TV, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, ESPN+ and more. In fact, the Roku platform has more streaming channels available compared to Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. It also has smart home features via Roku for hands-free navigation and easier voice search.
“…I personally love the ease of use and the fact that so many of our favorite TV shows and movies are available right at our fingertips,” shared a satisfied Walmart shopper. “The content options are truly endless with the Roku OS! With 500,000+ movies and TV episodes via thousands of paid and free channels, we may have just discovered a TV unicorn…”
When you can get a 58-inch smart TV for just $428, you have no reason to miss out on the Big Game this year (it’s on CBS All Access, which is also available on Roku, by the way). Go team!
$338
$388 at Walmart
