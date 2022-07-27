His Life And Career In 100 Photos – The Hamden Journal

The great Norman Lear turns 100 today. He’s been creating tv and films for more than 70 years and is till going strong. It’s a career that, any decade of which, would make most artists proud.

Among his producing credits are all-time TV classics like All in the Family and The Jeffersons. Lear wrote for Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin, Andy Williams and many more. He was an EP on Fried Green Tomatoes and The Princess Bride.

He’s won five Emmys — most recently in 2019 — and two Peabodys, was awarded the National Medal of Arts, received a Kennedy Center Honor and and was awarded the Air Medal after flying 52 missions in a B-17 during WWII.

Click on the photo above to see a gallery of it all.