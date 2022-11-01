Hip-Hop World Mourns Death of Migos‘ Takeoff: ’This Is Beyond Sad’

The shocking death of Migos‘ Takeoff, 28, early Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) has elicited a flood of response from the hip-hop community. The youngest member of the rap trio was shot and killed at a Houston-area bowling alley according to the Houston Police Department.

Related

Takeoff Migos

Takeoff of Migos Dead at 28 After Shooting in Houston 11/01/2022

A Houston PD spokesperson said the rapper (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) — who was one third of the Migos trio alongside his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset — was at a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston with Quavo around 2:35 a.m. when investigators say shots rang out during an afterparty.

More from Billboard

KHOU reported that police said someone started shooting at the gathering of around 40 people, sparking guests to flee the area with one victim, Takeoff, shot in the head or neck. Two other unidentified victims were reportedly transported to a local hospital in private vehicles.

Ja Rule echoed the thoughts of many commenters in his memorial for the slain rapper. “Rip Takeoff.. this s–t has to STOP… sending love to friends and family,” he tweeted, while producer London On Da Track said, “Long live Takeoff s–t krazy out here.” Lecrae was at a loss for words about Takeoff’s death, which came just hours after the rapper and his uncle, Quavo, released the Halloween-themed video for their Unc & Phew single “Messy.”

“No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss,” Lecrae wrote, with producer Mike Will Made It writing, “RIP TAKE, DAM LIL BRO,” along with crying face, praying hands, broken heart, crown and flowers emoji. Gang Starr’s DJ Premier decried the senselessness of the death. “Condolences to Takeoff’s family,” he wrote. “This is beyond sad to be killed in a senseless situation with so much success.”

Story continues

At press time a spokesperson for Offset had not returned requests for comment on the incident and a Houston PD spokesperson said there was no additional information on the injured and no suspects in custody or motive for the shooting; it also appeared that Quavo and Offset had not yet commented on Takeoff’s death.

See some of the reactions to Takeoff’s death below.

Click here to read the full article.