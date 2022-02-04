Hip-Hop Animated Comedy ‘Storytown’At HBO Max With Kevin Hart As EP – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing music-infused adult animated comedy Storytown, from Kevin Hart’s HartBeat and Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Pictures.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

In Storytown, which is doing an animatic presentation as part of the development process, when a grandson starts causing trouble in the streets, his grandfather begins to share life lessons he learned growing up with rapping fairytale characters in a place called Storytown.

Khiyon Hursey, a songwriter and musical theater composer who has worked on the Broadway productions of Hamilton and Witness Uganda, and Harrison Richlin (Soundtrack) will serve as composers on Storytown, which they are co-writing with Woke executive producer Jay Dyer.

Hursey, Richlin and Dyer executive produce alongside HartBeat’s Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown and OBB Pictures’ Ratner, Scott Ratner, and Elias Tanner.

Storytown stems from HartBeat and OBB Pictures’ partnership on five seasons of Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls. The project originated when OBB brought Hursey and Richlin’s original script to the HartBeat team.