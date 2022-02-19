‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author JD Vance courts Trump voters in Senate run

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — J.D. Vance is wearing a dapper navy suit and holding a Big Gulp-sized drink. It’s a perfectly on-brand look for the bestselling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” who is meeting with small crowds all over his home state of Ohio in his run for US Senate.

Today, about 100 people at Leonardo’s Coffeehouse are gathered over an ample supply of “Ohio Valley” style pizza, a square pie known for its light but crunchy dough, sweet sauce and cold shredded cheese. Details like these remind voters that Vance is more than a critically acclaimed writer whose memoir about growing up in Appalachia sold more than 3 million copies and was turned into a Netflix film starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams. He is a son of Ohio who respects the culture of the people living in this city, a former Democratic stronghold that’s now part of the conservative populist coalition that voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

As he speaks, the author (born John David Vance in Middletown, Ohio) often strays into a smooth drawl, especially when he discusses his family.

“I grew up in a town not too different from Steubenville . . . a steel-mill town like this one,” he tells the crowd, adding it was his grandparents who raised him. “My mom struggled with opioid addiction for a big part of my early childhood, so Mamaw and Papaw were really the people that provided me stability and comfort. And one of the things that makes me really sad is a lot of these small towns across the state . . . were decimated by very stupid decisions to move our manufacturing base to China.”

Later, he takes questions from the crowd on a variety of subjects: crime, trade, inflation, manufacturing, and how the border crisis is exacerbating the opioid epidemic. At the time of Vance’s visit in November, a report stated that, for the first time, an estimated 100,000 Americans had died of drug overdoses in one year.

“People know that when the border is wide open, their communities are getting flooded with drugs, and they know as well as anybody that the drug problem isn’t just a rural Appalachia problem, it’s also a suburban problem and they don’t want their kids to get addicted to heroin,” Vance told the crowd.

Vance, who is sporting a full beard these days, seems uniquely poised to speak to the voters of Ohio. Almost everyone in this state has heard of his book, read it or seen the movie. And his story of growing up in the shadow of the steel mill where his Papaw worked, followed by joining the military right out of high school is highly relatable. And yet, a recent poll puts Vance in third place among at least six candidates seeking the GOP nomination for the seat vacated by Republican Sen. Rob Portman earlier this year.

Former state treasurer Josh Mandel leads the race with 21%, followed by investment banker Mike Gibbons (16.4%), and then Vance, with 14.3%, according to a Trafalgar Group poll this month. Meanwhile, Democrats, including Rep. Tim Ryan, are also desperate to gain this seat and shore up their majority in the Senate.

“It’s anybody’s game at this point,” said Robert Cahaly, pollster of the Atlanta-based group.

Meanwhile, Vance has kept his campaign fully centered on a ground game of meeting voters — he embarked on an energetic “No BS” 27-city tour of the state in January, an approach he promises to continue until Election Day.

“I really do enjoy it, I learn so much,” he told The Post. “And I get to meet so many different people.

“If you talk to a small business owner in northwestern Ohio, the biggest concern you might hear is they just cannot find good people [for jobs]. Here, in northeastern Ohio you’ll hear some of that, but you will also hear more about the lack of just good wage-paying, family-supporting jobs, that are still very hard to come by, even for people who are willing to work hard and play by the rules,” he said.

On cultural issues, he said voters across the state — whether they are in the upper middle class suburbs of Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus or in rural and blue collar enclaves — care deeply about what their children are being taught in school.

“I hear a lot about what are their kids learning in school,” he said. “Are their kids being educated? Are they being prepared for what’s coming after school, or are they being indoctrinated?”

Vance was once a media darling, the acceptable face of Trump country. A graduate of Yale Law School, he could explain America’s white, working class and their love for Trump without ever condoning it. But that all changed when he started running for Senate last year.

In January, he earned an endorsement from the controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and he was immediately mocked for embracing it. Vance shrugged off the criticism, saying he was “honored.”

This led to speculation that he is courting an “audience of one” — a k a Trump. An endorsement from the former president could be a vote winner, and Vance has certainly dialed back on his previous criticisms of Trump while expressing support for his policies.

As a result, the media now considers Vance as a traitor. But voters understand that you can like Trump’s ideas without loving the man himself.

“Many Trump voters privately voiced frustration at his temperament while still being willing to vote for him,” said Paul Sracic, a political-science professor at Youngstown State University. “Why? Well, because the other side spent their time either bashing those voters or ignoring their concerns.”

Indeed, whoever wins this race will be the person who spends the most time with the voters and really listens to their concerns.

One of the biggest, Vance said, is a drastically shrinking manufacturing base.

“We are learning the hard way in the past 10 or so months what it means to not make stuff in your own country,” Vance told me. “That makes you fundamentally more dependent on the short-term instabilities in the global economy.

“You saw that last year when the president of China was threatening Americans with the loss of pharmaceutical ingredients, because all the pharmaceutical ingredients are made in China. You see that this year where inflation is going through the roof. So many of the things that people want and need in our country are actually made by other people. And some of those people don’t like us.”

Vance now lives in suburban Cincinnati with his wife, Usha Chilukuri, whom he met at Yale Law School, and their two young children. In 2017, he started working with Midwest-focused venture fund, Narya Capital, whose investors include Peter Thiel — a former Trump supporter now backing Vance for Senate.

While Ohio was once dominated by steel plants, many areas have been economically dislocated for the past two generations, but Vance sees a bright future for investors in his state. Today, many industries are flourishing here, including a growing natural gas energy sector, 3-D printing and specialized fields such as nursing and accounting.

“The majority of US venture capital funding goes to places like Silicon Valley,” Vance said. But “there are plenty of underserved places in Appalachia and the Midwest and elsewhere that can support meaningful venture investment.”

Craig Arthurs, a Steubenville resident who stayed for the hourlong event at Leonardo’s Coffeehouse, said Vance has his vote.

“I came here to hear what he had to say, and I will be honest, I really liked what I saw,” Arthurs said. “I was very impressed with his knowledge and position on all of the issues that are important to me and this community, especially trade, inflation, reinforcing family stability and education.”

Vance knows he has an uphill battle to climb before the Republican primary on May 3. And while a lot of political feuding happens on his Twitter account, which reaches more than 176,000 followers, he knows the most important campaigning has to be done in real life, meeting people like Arthurs.

“Honestly, I use Twitter as an opportunity to communicate with the press — both the more conservative aligned press, but also the more hostile, liberal press,” Vance told me. “I look at it as an opportunity to draw some media attention to an issue I think is important.

“Otherwise,” he smiled, “I try not to take it too seriously.”