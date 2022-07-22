Hillary Clinton’s name removed from Ivana Trump Vanity Fair cover at funeral

Hillary Clinton’s name was notably cropped out of a blown-up photo of Ivana Trump’s Vanity Fair cover appearance that was displayed at the late socialite’s funeral, Post photos show.

The May 1992 edition of the magazine originally featured Trump on the cover with the headline, “Ivana Be a Star,” in bold letters. In the corner there was also a coverline for an inside story: “Hillary Clinton: Will she get to the White House with Bill or without him?”

But the cover that appeared near the altar on Wednesday was missing Clinton’s headline. Two other headlines on the cover were left in the edited version.

Clinton and Ivana’s ex-husband, former President Donald Trump, engaged in a bitterly fought White House race in 2016 — and the bad blood has continued since then.

The original magazine cover had Clinton’s name on it. Vanity Fair

The cover at the funeral did not have Clinton’s name on it, however. Bernadette Hogan/NY Post

Ivana Trump’s funeral took place at St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Paul Martinka

Trump died after falling down the stairs of her NYC apartment. Bernadette Hogan/NY Post

Vanity Fair said the cover could be a Photoshop job, but also noted there could be other subscriber editions that were published without the Clinton headline.

The magazine said it’s also possible that Ivana received a personal copy of the edition that did not feature the headline.

Ivana Trump died at the age of 73 last week after falling in her Manhattan home.