Hillary Clinton Warns MAGA Republicans Have ‘Plan to Steal the Next Presidential Election’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned on Friday that MAGA Republicans have a “plan to steal the next presidential election.”

In a promotional video for progressive advocacy organization Indivisible Guide, Clinton argued that the future of American democracy rests on a case currently pending before the Supreme Court which will determine the extent to which state legislatures can independently set election rules, implying that any one of the country’s 30 Republican-controlled state legislatures might ignore the will of the voters in 2024 and submit a fraudulent slate of electors that accords with the majority’s partisan preference.

“Right wing extremists already have a plan to steal the next presidential election. And they’re not making a secret of it. The right wing-controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections,” Clinton declared.

She warned that the 2024 election could be determined by Republican-controlled state legislatures rather than the popular vote or the “anachronistic electoral college.” After she lost to former president Trump in 2016, Clinton notoriously claimed that the election was taken from her, although she did not launch large-scale investigations into swing states’ procedures and ballot counting, as Trump and his allies did after the 2020 election.

Clinton partnered with Indivisible to promote its “crush the coup” campaign aiming to secure Democratic victories in competitive state legislature races in six swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. She encouraged people to donate to the effort, which is fundraising via progressive platform ActBlue. Any contributions will reportedly be split among Democratic candidates for state legislatures Mandy Steele, Diamond Staton-Williams, Michelle Au, Laura Gapske, Jeanne Casteen, and Kristen McDonald Rivet.

A number of GOP nominees for secretary of state and state legislature in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nevada, who could manage the proceedings of the 2024 election if they win, have in the past challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 election. In Minnesota, Democratic secretary of state incumbent Steve Simon faces GOP adversary Kim Crockett, who has claimed that the 2020 election was “rigged.” At their recent debate, Crockett did not commit to accepting the outcome of her race.

However, Democratic operatives and fundraising giants have had a record this year of supporting MAGA congressional candidates in their primary races in the hopes that they’d defeat the more moderate Republicans, who Democrats evidently believe would be tougher opponents in the general election.

In the GOP primary for Michigan’s third congressional district, for example, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee dumped $435,000 into ads to boost the Trump-endorsed John Gibbs, who has questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s victory. Incumbent Republican representative Peter Meijer subsequently lost the primary.

A number of Democratic officials criticized this strategy in July, pointing out that it could easily backfire on the party. “No race is worth compromising your values in that way,” Democratic Florida Representative Stephanie Murphy said, according to Politico.

Democratic representative and squad member Pramila Jayapal similarly expressed hesitation, noting that Democrats supported Trump in 2016 believing he would be sure to lose to Clinton.

“I do want to win these races, but it makes me worried,” Jayapal said, the outlet reported. “I just really worry about promoting election deniers and this idea that we’re going to be able to control what voters want at the end of the day.”

