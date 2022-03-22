Hillary Clinton Tests Positive For Covid, Says She’s Grateful For Vax – The Hamden Journal

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced today that she has tested positive for Covid. Clinton, 74, said on Twitter that she has “some mild cold symptoms” and that former President Bill Clinton, 75, tested negative but was quarantining. The former president was admitted to a Southern California hospital for a few days last fall for a non-Covid infection.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who also announced today that she tested positive replied, “Finally watching Inventing Anna (and recommend!) And highly recommend lots of water, tea and juice.”

Here is the former Secretary of State’s full statement:

Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!

Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!