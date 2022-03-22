Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former secretary of state said on Twitter that she is experiencing some “mild” symptoms but otherwise “feeling fine.”

Clinton said her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had tested negative and will be quarantining at home.

“I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness,” Hillary Clinton tweeted.

“Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!,” she wrote.