Hillary Clinton calls Queen Elizabeth ‘remarkable unifier’

Hillary Clinton lavished praise on Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during a visit marking the 96-year-old monarch’s Platinum Jubilee, calling her a “unifier” who was “very funny” and “quite smart.”

“It is not only what she has done, it is how she has done it. She has been a remarkable unifier and symbol for a long time in your country’s history,” the former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee told an audience in South Shields, England, the BBC reported.

“In meeting her she is quite funny, quick to laugh or make a quip, she is very smart and she knows a lot,” Clinton continued, recalling her own memories of the 96-year-old sovereign.

“She restrains herself from interfering in government, but she can have a conversation about nearly anything – including classified material about advances in military weaponry that the UK government is considering.”

Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump and remains a polarizing political figure in her own country, was in town to speak at the South Shields Lecture, an event organized by former British Foreign Secretary David Miliband.

In her remarks, Clinton also addressed gun violence, expressing disgust at the latest US mass shootings in New York and Texas and chastising Congress for not acting to tighten gun regulation.

Clinton, 74, said she has “hope that there will be some steps taken” by Congress to address the epidemic of gun violence, which she called a “sickness that is aided and abetted by political opportunists who know there is this hardcore culture surrounding gun sellers and buyers.”

“Given the virulence of social media you do have to think about how to handle that, including in some instances how to protect yourself,” she said.

“There is so much misogyny and nasty comments made about women in the public eye on social media and, sadly, there have been occasions here and in my own country where unbalanced people act on those things.”

