Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Docuseries Sets Star-Studded Guest List

Gutsy, the Apple TV+ docuseries hosted by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, has unveiled its star-studded guest list ahead of its Sept. 9 debut on the streaming service.

Set to sit down for “intimate conversations” with the mother-daughter duo are Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, among others.

The eight-part docuseries was picked up straight-to-series in December 2020 and is based on the Clintons’ The Book of Gutsy Women. Apple describes the series as following the Clintons as they “embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy. The series shows Hillary and Chelsea as you’ve never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.”

Gutsy is produced by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right. The Clintons exec produce alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai, with the latter also serving as showrunner. Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone produce, while Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie are consulting producers.

