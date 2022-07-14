Hillary And Chelsea Clinton Docuseries Gets Premiere Date, First Photo – The Hamden Journal

Apple TV+ has set a September 9 premiere date for Gutsy, its docuseries that follows Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton on a journey to celebrate the women who inspire them. See the first-look photo below.

Based on their bestseller The Book of Gutsy Women, the eight-part series features intimate conversations with some of the Clintons’ personal heroes — courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world. Subjects include Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and many more.

Originally titled Gutsy Women, the project was ordered straight to series in late 2020 and is all about what it means to be gutsy. Per the logline, the series shows the former Secretary of State and U.S. senator and the erstwhile first daughter as most haven’t them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.

Produced by the Clintons’ HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC, Gusty is executive produced by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and showrunner Anna Chai. Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone are the producers, with Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie as consulting producers.