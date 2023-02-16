Hilary Weisman Graham Tapped As Co-Showrunner For CBS‘ ’The Never Game’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Social Distance creator Hilary Weisman Graham has been brought in as executive producer and co-showrunner of new CBS drama series The Never Game, starring and executive produced by Justin Hartley. Graham will share showrunning duties with executive producer Ben H. Winters, who wrote the pilot based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

The Never Game, slated for launch during the 2023-24 season, features Hartley as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

In addition to Hartley, the cast also includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise and Fiona Rene.

The Never Game is produced by 20th Television. In addition to Hartley, Ken Olin, who directed the pilot, Winters and Graham are executive producing. Julianna LaRosa and Roxy Olin serve as co-executive producers.

Graham most recently created, executive produced and served as showrunner of Netflix’s Social Distance, an eight-episode anthology series set in the initial months of the Covid-19 pandemic. Her additional credits include Showtime’s Kidding, Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and Fox’s Bones. She also is the author of the young adult novel Reunited, published by Simon & Schuster. Graham is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.