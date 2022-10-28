Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA.

Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program.

The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023.

Written by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar (Jockey), producers are David Thwaites and John Logan Pierson alongside Deepwater Horizon director and Friday Night Lights director and exec Peter Berg for Film 44. Kwedar will direct. Career counterintelligence officer and NAR handler Bryan Stern will serve as executive producer.

Kwedar’s debut as a feature director was Transpecos, a thriller set within the United States Border Patrol. It premiered in competition at the 2016 SXSW Film Festival where it won the Audience Award and was acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films for theatrical release. Bentley and Kwedar’s second outing, Jockey, which they both wrote with Bentley directing, premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival where it was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics and nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards.

Swank can currently be seen starring in and executive-producing the ABC / Hulu series Alaska Daily, created by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). She most recently wrapped production on the independent feature Mother’s Milk, directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte opposite Olivia Cooke and Jack Reynor, as well as the Lionsgate feature Ordinary Angels opposite Jack Reacher breakout star Alan Ritchson.

Swank is represented by WME, Entertainment 360, and attorney Jeff Bernstein. Bentley and Kwedar are represented by Black Bear Pictures, Fusion Entertainment, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.