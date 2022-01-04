Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Claps Back Over Daughter’s Car Seat Controversy

Matthew Koma is responding to critics online after a video of his and Hilary Duff‘s 3-year-old daughter Banks—which seemingly captured the toddler in the back of a vehicle without a car seat—stirred up controversy.

On Jan. 3, Hilary’s Younger co-star Molly Bernard, who also serves as Banks’ godmother, shared a video of herself riding along with the toddler in the back seat—with her parents in the front seats—to Instagram. The video appeared to capture Banks riding along without being fully secured with a seatbelt or use of a car seat.

Following the clip’s upload, a few fans commented with safety concerns for the toddler, with one follower, writing, “I love all of you but Banks not in a car seat breaks my CPST heart.” Another added, “Child endangerment. California law requires children in a car seat or a booster depending on age/height and weight.” However, as some users pointed out, since the video only shows from the waist up, the presence of a booster seat could be a possibility.

After another user recommended checking out an organization about car seat safety laws and criticized Hilary for “keeping the post up,” a seemingly sarcastic Matthew replied, “You are truly a hero for speaking up.” And in response to another comment discussing the law, the producer wrote, “You’re the kind of person who cuts up a kid’s Apple sauce, hey?”

In response to a user saying that Banks should drop the “‘gorgeous’ from her narcissistic claim” (a reference to a compliment the toddler tells the camera in the video), Matthew fired back, “You’re [a] 50+ woman calling a 3-year-old a narcissist.”

Hilary, who is also mom to the couple’s 9-month-old daughter, Mae, and 9-year-old son, Luca, with ex Mike Comrie, has not yet commented on the matter publicly.

