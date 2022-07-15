Hilarious wrong answer is also Kelly Ripa’s ‘favorite answer ever’ on ‘Generation Gap’

The whole premise of relies on entertaining wrong answers, and viewers were highly entertained on Thursday. While there were several funny moments on the show, no contestant created more hilarious moments than 72-year-old Daniel.

Daniel earned laughs for thinking Lizzo was Rosie O’Donnell. He mislabeled the whip and the nae-nae dances as spices. And he thought Tyler Perry’s Madea starred in Throw Momma From the Train. But his funniest response came from a question about robot toys.

“Which Transformer was a yellow Volkswagen Beetle discovered in a scrapyard?” host Kelly Ripa asked.

Daniel replied, “Paul McCartney.”

Viewers were amused by the incorrect answer. Considering McCartney was a member of The Beatles and Bubblebee was a Beetle, you argue that from a phonetic perspective the answer wasn’t completely out of left field.

In fact, the answer was so interesting that Ripa thought it was worthy of special consideration.

“Can we just put an asterisk next to that as my favorite answer ever?” she asked. “I do so hope, though, that they make a Transformers movie starring only Beatles now.”

Generation Gap airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

