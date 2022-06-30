Hilarious incorrect answer may admittedly be ‘Jeopardy!’ champ’s legacy

Jeopardy! is usually an erudite affair, but on occasions like Wednesday’s show, it can be downright hilarious. During the first round, one of the categories was “Chuck D, Times 3.” Four of the five questions pertained to either Charles Darwin or Charles Dickens. But one clue centered around rapper Chuck D, and it was a good one!

Host Mayim Bialik read, “In the 1990’s Chuck D began fighting the power in this hip-hop group with Flavor Flav, a man who always knew what time it was.”

Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, whose stage name is Chuck D, is a member of the group Public Enemy. Public Enemy was one of the first mainstream rap groups, and were honored in 2020 with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award. But despite the groups success, contestant Halley Ryherd was not very familiar with their work.

She answered, “What is the Funky Bunch?”

The Funky Bunch was actually headlined by Marky Mark, who grew up to be A-list actor Mark Wahlberg. And viewers on Twitter couldn’t believe Halley made such a mistake.

Confusing Public Enemy with a pop-rap group featuring an (at the time) underwear model was more than fans could bear. And while fans shared their disbelief online, Ryherd was a good sport about the whole thing. In fact, she even tweeted, “I’ve talked to my therapist about it and I think I’m ready to forever be the person who mixed up Public Enemy and Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch on Jeopardy!. #mylegacy”

Despite the mistake, the real estate attorney from Iowa went on to win the game. She also pocketed $5,999 and will have a chance to make even more money on Thursday.

