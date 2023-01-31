Hilaria Baldwin talks about ’emotional time’ for family

Hilaria Baldwin sounded completely bereft on her podcast as she opened up about the toll husband Alec’s impending involuntary manslaughter charge has had on them and their seven kids.

“It’s been an emotional time for my family,” Hilaria said in opening Sunday’s episode of “Witches Anonymous,” two days ahead of the “Rust” shooting charges expected to be filed Tuesday.

Speaking with a hoarse, faltering voice — but without her Spanish accent — Hilaria sounded devastated as she thanked listeners “for your support and your kindness and your reason.”

“Quite honestly, I think without it, we would crumble,” she admitted.

“So thank you so much for being our rock right now — because I don’t feel so strong.”

Specifically, Hilaria said she worries for the seven kids she shares with the Hollywood star, devoting the episode to chatting to Dr. Hillary Goldsher, a clinical psychologist who specializes in parenting and “trauma, depression and anxiety.”





“Kids are sponges,” Baldwin said of the youngsters picking up on their parents’ stress.

“And while certain conversations are not always age-appropriate, we cannot deny that they don’t feel the energy and pick up on certain things in the family and at home.

“Also, parenting little people can be stressful regardless of added stress,” she said.





Hilaria did not directly refer to her husband’s expected charges for accidentally shooting dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old mom, on the New Mexico set of “Rust” set in October 2021.

Alec, 64, has long denied pulling the trigger, famously saying of the shooting: “Someone is ​responsible … but I know it’s not me.”





Alec’s manslaughter charge is expected to be formally filed on Tuesday. Santa Fe County Sheriff

Criminal charges against the “30 Rock” star — along with the Western film’s rookie armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed — were announced earlier this month, though not officially filed.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed face up to five years behind bars, if convicted.