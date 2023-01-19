Hilaria Baldwin spotted before Alec charged in ‘Rust’ shooting

Hilaria Baldwin ignored questions ahead of the announcement that her husband Alec Baldwin would be criminally charged in the fatal “Rust” shooting as she left the couple’s Manhattan home with some of their children.

Hilaria, 39, looked calm and focused as she braved the 8 a.m. rain in black leggings with a matching fuzzy jacket and slides.

The yoga enthusiast juggled a coffee cup and her phone as she loaded four of her children into a black SUV outside their swanky East 10th Street building.

When asked by The Post how she anticipated the day going, Hilaria glanced briefly over her large sunglasses but did not reply. She remained tight-lipped when she returned home — sans children — around 9:16 a.m.

Less than two hours later, New Mexico prosecutors announced that they will charge Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with two federal counts of involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in October 2021.

Hilaria, who married Baldwin, 64, in 2012, has stuck by her husband in the months since the tragedy on the New Mexico set of “Rust” on Oct. 21, 2021, when a real bullet was loaded into a prop gun.

According to official reports, Baldwin was rehearsing a cross-draw when his prop pistol fired, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

After over a year of speculation, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb released a written statement earlier this week confirming they would announce Thursday whether they plan to pursue criminal charges.

For his part, Baldwin has repeatedly denied that he pulled the trigger, despite FBI forensic evidence to the contrary.

The embattled Emmy winner and the other producers of the stalled Western settled a wrongful death suit with Hutchins’ family for an undisclosed amount last fall.

In an interview with “Extra” last month, Hilaria, who has seven children with the actor, said the entire family is struggling with the aftermath of the incident.

“We can’t be OK. No one’s OK,” she explained.