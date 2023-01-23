Hilaria Baldwin blocks Post from husband Alec

Hilaria Baldwin ran interference for her husband, Alec Baldwin, on Monday morning — shielding him from a Post photographer as the embattled actor jumped into an SUV along with three of their kids.

The yoga instructor — wearing dark shades, a gray T-shirt emblazoned with “Romeo” and black tights — stood firmly in front of the couple’s Greenwich Village pad as Alec made his way to the vehicle.

On Friday, she was blasted on social media for once again using her “fake” Spanish accent as she distracted reporters during a similar effort to shield her husband from the cameras.

Hilaria told reporters she would speak to them in the wake of the announcement that Alec will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Her husband, the 64-year-old “30 Rock” alum, was later spotted smiling as he tried to hide his face while entering the Film Center Building on Ninth Avenue.

Hilaria Baldwin blocks a photographer as her husband Alec Baldwin leaves his building in Manhattan along with his children on Monday.

Baldwin, who previously denied responsibility for firing a real bullet that had been mistakenly loaded into a prop gun, said he would fight the charges.

Last week, Santa Fe DA Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement that the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, also will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in the slammer.

A lawyer for Baldwin called the charge against his client “a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked who assured him the gun did not have live rounds,” Luke Nikas told Page Six.

“We will fight these charges, and we will win,” he added.