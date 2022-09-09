Hiker Tim Sgrignoli found dead after seeking help in record heat

A Southern California hiker was found dead after searching for water for his ailing girlfriend as temperatures soared to 110 degrees, officials said

A frantic four-day search ended with the grim discovery Thursday of the body of Tim Sgrignoli, 29, between Highway 101 and Trespass Trail in Santa Barbara County.

County sheriff spokesperson Raquel Zick stated no foul play is suspected and that heat was “likely a contributing factor” in the hiker’s death.

Some 60 search-and-rescue personnel spent hours looking for Sgrignoli in the area of the Gaviota Hot Springs Trail in Santa Barbara County amid a heat wave. Facebook.com/Ventura County Sher

The missing hiker’s body was found near Highway 101 following a four-day search. Facebook.com/Ventura County Sher

Sgrignoli, a software engineer from Ventura, and his girlfriend were hiking on the popular Gaviota Hot Springs trail Sunday afternoon when the woman had symptoms of heat exhaustion amid California’s record-breaking heatwave, reported KEYT.

After Sgrignoli left to find help, the girlfriend stayed behind near a cave and called for assistance. Around 2 p.m. Sunday, the ailing woman was hoisted to safety by first responders, but there was no sign of her boyfriend.

A search party of 60 people Monday scoured the area with cadaver dogs, ATVs, drones and helicopters to find the missing man while temperatures remained in triple digits. A large group of Sgrignoli’s family then joined the search Wednesday, his older sister Kim wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials said no foul play is suspected and heat likely played a role in Sgrignoli’s death. Facebook/Kym Sgrignoli

“We are all still hopeful we will find him,” she wrote.

According to his LinkedIn page, Sgrignoli had a degree in statistics from the University of Florida and for the past year worked as a software development engineer at the private corporation, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.