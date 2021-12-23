Hiker found dead in Grand Canyon National Park

The body of an Arizona man who was hiking in Grand Canyon National Park was recovered on Thursday, the National Parks Service announced.

The 57-year-old hiker Ralph Stoll, of Scottsdale, was reported as overdue from a hike in the area of the Boucher Trail within Grand Canyon National Park around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, NPS said.

Officials launched an aerial search of the area on Wednesday morning and found Stoll’s body between Yuma Point and Dripping Springs, approximately 200 ft. below the Boucher Trail.

The body was recovered via helicopter and flown to the canyon’s South Rim. The incident is being investigated by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Boucher Trail is described by the NPS on its website as “one of the most difficult and demanding of the south side trails” that is “ best left to experienced canyon hikers.”

In June, two hikers were found dead in the national park just days apart from one another.