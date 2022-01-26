Hiker dies after he slips while taking photo at Arizona mountain

A hiker trying to take a photo on an Arizona mountaintop slipped and fell to his death, authorities said.

Richard Jacobson, 21, fell an estimated 400 to 700 feet from the Flatiron Trail summit at Los Dutchman State Park after midnight Monday, a spokesperson from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office told The Post.

He’d been camping with a friend on top of Flat Iron, the sheriff’s office said. Jacobson had gone “to the edge to take a photo” when he slipped, according to the spokesperson. The friend called 911 at about 12:45 a.m.

“He slipped and fell,” Sgt. Doug Peoble told Fox 10. “I can tell you that during our investigation, there [were] no signs of foul play. No signs of drug use whatsoever. It was just a very tragic accident.”

Police said there were no signs of foul play or drug use. Pinal County Sheriff/Facebook

Authorities used a helicopter to airlift Jacobson’s distraught friend from the mountain, according to the station.

The sheriff’s office said the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter assisted with recovering Jacobson’s body from the trail.