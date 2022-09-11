‘Highly Compelling’ Eye Drug Data Has Wall Street Stampeding To Buy This ‘Large Cap Growth Story.’ Even After $15B In Market Cap Was Added

Reuters

India’s top court grants bail to journalist two years after his arrest

India’s Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to a journalist two years after he was arrested on accusations of incitement and terrorism while reporting on the alleged rape of a young woman whose death sparked nationwide protests. Siddique Kappan, a journalist from the southern state of Kerala, and three co-accused were arrested while on the way to report from the site of the alleged rape in Hathras district, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, in October 2020. Prosecution for the state of Uttar Pradesh said they were travelling with an intention to incite violence and were collecting funds to run a website full of misinformation.