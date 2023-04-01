Highlights from Maize and Blue scrimmage

Michigan Wolverines football spring game 2023

When: 3 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Game notes: It’s time for the annual spring showcase, before coach Jim Harbaugh’s football program goes into hibernation over the next few months. The Maize and Blue “scrimmage” is open to the public with free admission; players are expected to take the field at 3 p.m. Saturday for warmups and drills, pre-scrimmage. … The Wolverines went 13-1 last season, winning a second consecutive Big Ten championship, then losing in the College Football Playoff semifinals to TCU, 51-45. … Michigan opens the 2023 regular season Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina.

