‘Highlight culture absolutely killed the game of basketball’

Kyle Kuzma has not been shy on the court — he has been given a bigger opportunity with the Wizards this season and is taking advantage of it, averaging a career-high 21.4 points per game this season (conveniently when he can opt-out and be a free agent this summer).

Kuzma also was not shy on social media Friday night and Tweeted this out:

Kuzma is far from alone in thinking this, although the idea tends to be applied more to the AAU and high school circuits. Kuzma’s former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant said this back in 2015:

“I just think European players are just way more skillful. They are just taught the game the right way at an early age. … They’re more skillful. It’s something we really have to fix. We really have to address that. We have to teach our kids to play the right way….

“AAU basketball. Horrible, terrible AAU basketball. It’s stupid. It doesn’t teach our kids how to play the game at all so you wind up having players that are big and they bring it up and they do all this fancy crap and they don’t know how to post. They don’t know the fundamentals of the game. It’s stupid.”

This is a complex discussion with no simple answers. There are AAU coaches that teach the fundamentals of the game and don’t lean into the isolation-heavy basketball that — combined with social media — can lead to players chasing highlights over wins. We in the media (and the NBA itself) in how it packages highlights play a role in this. It’s going to take a lot of things to tweak the basketball culture in the United States.

“Killed the game of basketball” is a strong statement. There are NBA stars that are about themselves and not the team, not about the game. They are not that hard to spot, and there is a limit to how good their teams can ultimately be. In contrast, there are teams that play selflessly.

The best teams — like the defending champion Warriors — have players who make highlight plays but are focused on the team first, on flow first, on fundamentals and the system over individuals. The best teams always do. Hopefully, that sinks in what players, too.

Story continues

Kuzma went off on a few things Friday night and threw out this MVP comment.

He is definitely near the top list, but this season that is a very crowded field.

Here’s more on the Wizards

LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting NBA Power Rankings: Nets jump up to top spot while Nuggets now second Three things to Know: Let the scoring continue, Giannis drops 55 on Wizards

Kyle Kuzma: ‘Highlight culture absolutely killed the game of basketball’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com