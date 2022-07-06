Highland Park suspect Robert Crimo bought rifle online: report

The accused gunman charged with murdering seven people at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade bought the high-powered rifle he used in the massacre online, a new report says.

The owner of Red Dot Arms in Lake Villa — a town about 25 miles northeast of Highland Park — told the Daily Beast that Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, picked up the weapon at his shop after buying it online from a Kentucky-based retailer, Buds Gun Shop & Range.

Authorities on Wednesday identified the murder weapon as a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle and said Crimo bought it in 2020 — the year after cops responded to an emergency call from his family saying he was threatening to kill people and had a stash of knives.

Officials added that cops tracked down Crimo through the serial number on the rifle, which he left behind wrapped in a red blanket at the slay scene.

The owner of Red Dot Arms near Highland Park said Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, picked up the alleged slay weapon at his shop after buying it online from a Kentucky-based retailer, the Daily Beast reported. Red Dot Arms

Red Dot’s owner, who asked not to be identified, said Wednesday that the shop was closed Monday, when agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives contacted him after the mass shooting that morning.

The owner made a 10-minute drive from his home and retrieved the Form 4473 paperwork with the rifle’s serial number and Crimo’s name on it, the Daily Beast reported.

“We meticulously do the paperwork,” the owner told the outlet. “That’s our job. That’s what we do to track.”

Authorities on Wednesday identified the murder weapon as a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle. AP

A man who identified himself as John hung up on a Post reporter when reached for additional comment Wednesday. Attempts to reach reps at the Kentucky gun retailer were unsuccessful.

The rifle was one of four firearms that Crimo bought through Red Dot Arms, a senior law enforcement official told the Daily Beast. The suspect owned five guns in all, officials have said.

“Most of these people … doing these things are pretty stupid,” the owner of Red Dot said. “Somebody that I would’ve put a thought [into] this would’ve grinded the serial number, and we would’ve never found him.”

Authorities say Crimo bought the gun back in 2020. AP

Crimo made his initial court appearance Wednesday on seven counts of first-degree murder. He appeared eerily calm while appearing virtually from the Lake County Jail.

Authorities said Crimo planned his attack for weeks and wore women’s clothing for the bloodbath to blend in with the crowd afterward to escape, while hiding his distinctive tattoos with makeup.