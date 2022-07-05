Highland Park parade shooting victim ID’d as Stephen Straus

A third victim in the Highland Park parade tragedy was identified by shattered relatives Tuesday as a “sweet and gentle” 88-year-old financial adviser — who still took the train to his Chicago office every day.

Stephen Straus was one of the seven people killed Monday when a gunman disguised in women’s clothing opened fire on the Fourth of July celebration from a rooftop that overlooked the parade.

Straus’s grandson Tobias Straus said he was at a “loss for words” when reached by The Post.

“[He was] active, very active… for his age it was pretty remarkable,” Tobias said by phone of his granddad.

“He was in great shape, especially for his age. He definitely could’ve lived a lot longer.”

Despite his advanced age, Stephen was still working as a financial advisor in Downtown Chicago and would commute to the office each morning by train, Tobias said.

Stephen Straus, 88, has been identified as the third victim of the Highland Park, Illinois parade shooting. Cynthia Strauss/Facebook

“He was always biking and walking, and he went to work everyday by choice,” the heartbroken grandson said.

Cynthia Straus, Stephen’s niece, posted a heartfelt tribute to her uncle on Facebook, writing “no one should die this way.”

Stephen Straus was remembered as a “sweet and gentle soul” by his niece. Cynthia Strauss/Facebook

“Yesterday, the darkest day you can imagine, my Uncle, my father’s brother, Steve Straus, was killed in The Highland Park 4th of July Day Parade shooting. It was a tragic, senseless loss,” Cynthia wrote.

“He is integral to our family, a kind, sweet and gentle soul with great humor, intelligence and keen wit. He towered over our family like a protective Oak sheltering his own,” she continued.

“Follow The Sun Steve, to the other side of the veil. Only those who have left this world know what awaits, and for me I can only say that if there are bells at Heaven’s Gate they are chiming and cheering for you, for a life well lived, and a soul well served.”

Two other victims have been identified in the tragedy so far — 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo and 63-year-old Jacki Sundheim.

A local Highland Park resident, 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo, was taken into custody in connection with the incident. He’s yet to be charged.