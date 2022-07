The shooter who allegedly opened fire on suburban Chicago Fourth of July parade was dressed in women’s clothing when he climbed onto the roof of a business and fired off 70 rounds from a high-powered rifle, police said Tuesday.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 22, is accused of killing 6 innocent parade-goers and injuring at least 30 others in the wealthy suburb of Highland Park on Monday morning.

Authorities including Highland Park Police, Lake County Major Crime Task Force, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office, hold a news conference following the arrest of suspected shooter Robert Crimo. Reuters

An official speaks the press conference in the aftermath of the parade shooting. Reuters

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, police said.