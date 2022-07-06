Highland Park gunman Robert Crimo contemplated second shooting: authorities

The alleged Highland Park Fourth of July gunman “seriously contemplated” shooting up another celebration after going on the run, authorities revealed Wednesday.

Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, allegedly had another rifle and approximately 50 rounds on him when he fled Highland Park after allegedly killing seven and injuring more than 40 others on Monday.

“While he was driving and he located this celebration occurring in the Madison (Wisconsin) area, he contemplated another attack with a firearm he had in his car,” Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli told a news conference.

“He seriously contemplated using the firearm in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison.”

Robert Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first degree murder in the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. AP

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart speaks to the media. Reuters