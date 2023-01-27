High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom

A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.

Channel 2 has learned that the teacher, who has not been identified, is recovering from a broken leg.

Fernandes showed the video of the attack to parents at Heritage High School.

“Oh my God, punching her. Ok, is that girl in jail,” one parent responded.

Students say the girl was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center after the incident. Rockdale County School District officials say the student has been suspended from school, but will be facing criminal charges.

The video shows a teenager get in her teacher’s face before putting her hands on the teacher.

Another parent says there is never a reason for things to go this far.

“All these other kids, they should’ve gotten up and done something,” she said. “I mean why do you let them treat a teacher that way?”

Channel 2 spoke with a student who saw the entire incident. We are not identifying the student.

“It wasn’t scary, it was shocking,” he said. “She’s a pretty good teacher, but how she talks, she talks with aggression. How she talks to kids is not a proper way to talk to them.”

“What I think the problem is, is the teachers are not taking a class on how to deal with children,” his mother said. “You have to learn de-escalation techniques to help those kids versus aggravating a situation.”

School administrators say they are still investigating the attack, but say violence against staff will not be tolerated.

