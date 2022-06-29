High School Musical Season 3 Trailer Teases Summer Camp Romance Drama — Plus, Who Will Star in Frozen?

“One could say the stakes have never been higher — and one will. The stakes have never been higher!” Ashlyn squeals in the just-released trailer for Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The trailer, which dropped Wednesday, also reveals a new pair of guest stars: Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) will play Marvin, an old family friend of Nini’s, while JoJo Siwa will play Madison, a former summer camper.

As previously reported, the Disney+ comedy’s third season — which finds the students of East High putting on a production of Frozen at Camp Shallow Lake — premieres on Wednesday, July 27, with Corbin Bleu (HSM), Meg Donnelly (Zombies) and Jason Earles (Hannah Montana) all set to make guest appearances.

Donnelly will play college student Val, a camper-turned-counselor who is choreographing Frozen, and Earles will play “stone-faced, killjoy” Dewey Wood, the camp’s director. Bleu, meanwhile, will guest-star as himself.

We’re also getting two new series regulars this season: newcomer Adrian Lyles will play Jet, a mysterious new kid at Camp Shallow Lake, and Saylor Bell (I Didn’t Do It) will play Maddox, a techie who “always follows the rules.”

Thought we were finished? Not even close. In addition to the music of Frozen, the show’s third season will also feature more performances of songs from the High School Musical franchise, as well as — wait for it — Camp Rock. [Insert Mitchie screaming here.]

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first taste of Season 3, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

