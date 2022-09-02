High school football game paused as family of deer makes surprise appearance on-field

Associated Press

FDA still skeptical of ALS drug ahead of high-stakes meeting

Federal health regulators remain unconvinced about the benefits of a closely watched experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, even as they prepare to give its drugmaker a rare second opportunity to make a public case for the treatment. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ experimental drug has become a rallying cause for patients with the deadly neurodegenerative disease, their families and members of Congress who are pushing the FDA to approve the drug. In March, the same panel of neurological experts voted 6-4 that the company’s data failed to show a convincing benefit for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.