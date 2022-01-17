High-Profile Figures Rally Behind BBC Following Licence Fee Freeze – The Hamden Journal

High-profile figures were rallying behind the beleaguered BBC yesterday after reports emerged that the UK government plans to freeze the licence fee for two years and scrap it entirely in 2027.

Led by the likes of Armando Iannucci, Gary Lineker, Hugh Grant and Lucy Prebble, a backlash erupted after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted a Daily Mail article featuring the news accompanied by a tweet reading: “The licence fee announcement will be the last. The days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences are over. Time now to discuss and debate new ways of funding, supporting and selling great British content.”

The BBC is in the midst of negotiating the next five years of the current £159.50 ($218) annual fee and has been clear that anything less than its aim of having the fee continue to rise with inflation will lead to huge cuts to its output and redundancies.

A BBC spokesman did not confirm whether the reports are true and stressed: “There has been similar speculation before.”

The Hamden Journal has subsequently spoken with one source with knowledge of the negotiations who also urged caution.

This source said the negotiations are nowhere near finished and Director General Tim Davie’s negotiating team can continue returning to the drawing board for the remainder of this year if they are unhappy with the proposed settlement.

“There is no obligation for the BBC to accept the deal and this will go on,” said the source.

If the settlement at that point is still seen as impossible to work with, the BBC can push to have the current settlement (an inflationary rise) rolled over for the next five years or Davie can threaten resignation. The latter was the action taken by former DG Mark Thompson in 2010 when the government tried to take free licence fees away from the over-75s, a move that worked.

“Unacceptable pressure”

“Anything less than inflation would put unacceptable pressure on the BBC finances after years of cuts,” said the BBC spokesman.

The corporation has continually stressed that super inflation is causing programming costs to soar, especially in scripted and high-end docs, with chair Richard Sharp recently revealing some of the BBC’s biggest series have doubled in price and drama costs have generally increased by around 35%.

A below inflationary rise followed by a complete scrapping of the licence fee would therefore lead to less original and less high-budget programming and would existentially threaten the BBC going forwards.

Multiple reports pointed to the timing of the announcement, coming as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s approval ratings are at an all time low due mainly to an investigation into parties that took place at his home and work office in 10 Downing Street.

The Prime Minister and his advisers are said to have been angered by the BBC’s coverage of the scandal.