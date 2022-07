“High Noon,” the 1952 Western starring Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly, is getting the Broadway treatment in 2023. Oscar-winner Eric Roth (“Dune,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Forrest Gump”) will pen the stage adaptation.

Tony nominee Michael Arden (Deaf West’s “Spring Awakening,” “Once on This Island”) is set to direct.

The stage production will mark the first Western play to premiere on Broadway in more than 85 years.

More to come…