Hider in My House’ premieres, The Rock emcees annual Shark Week

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for July 18-24, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: American Horror Stories returns with more chills, plus Alicia Silverstone and Bella Thorne

The second season of this American Horror Story spinoff from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck is as stacked with appearances from big names as it is with creepy and — as the title promises — horrifying stories. This season, Alicia Silverstone and Bella Thorne are two of the big names stepping into the AHS universe. Others include Dominique Jackson (Pose), Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild) and the incomparable Judith Light, who last appeared as Julia Child’s publisher on the first season of Julia. This show is, of course, completely different. In the trailer alone, we see Silverstone peeking into a filled bathtub, until someone lunges out at her, and AHS alum Denis O’Hare holding a woman in his “private dollhouse.” — Raechal Shewfelt

American Horror Stories premieres Thursday, July 21 on Hulu.

WATCH IT: The documentary My Old School investigates a curious case of assumed identity

In 1995, Scotland’s Bearsden Academy welcomed 16-year-old Brandon Lee into its hallowed halls direct from Canada. The newcomer quickly endeared himself to his classmates, making a name for himself by protecting bullied kids and headlining the school musical, South Pacific. Lee always seemed mature for his age… and it eventually becomes clear why when his real identity is revealed. Jono McLeod’s new documentary, My Old School — which premiered at Sundance earlier this year — revisits this slice of Scottish history mixing animated recreations with new interviews from the now-grown students that knew Brandon, who was also interviewed for the film, but declined to appear on camera. Instead, Alan Cumming “stars” as Lee, giving voice to his memories in talking head segments. This exclusive clip from My Old School features some of their initial memories of Brandon, setting the stage for the major revelation to come. — Ethan Alter

My Old School premieres Friday, July 22 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Catch up with the Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets on Blu-ray and DVD

Yellowjackets has been generating major buzz since its premiere on Showtime last November. And that buzz just paid off in seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. If you don’t have Showtime (or Paramount+) now you can catch up on what you’ve been missing as the 10-episode first season arrives on Blu-ray and DVD. Bonus features include two behind the scenes featurettes with fresh interviews from the Yellowjackets creative team, including stars Christina Ricci, Melanie Lysnkey and Juliette Lewis, and the all-female directing team, led by Karyn Kusama. This exclusive clip from one of the making-of documentaries reveals how the show empowers its female fronted creative team in front of and behind the camera. — E.A.

Yellowjackets on Blu-ray and DVD is available Tuesday, July 19 at most major retailers, including Amazon.

WATCH IT: Phrogging: Hider in My House depicts real-life horror stories

Lifetime’s 10-part series on the phenomenon known as phrogging — when someone lives with someone who’s unaware of them — will have viewers checking their attics. Executive producer Jessica Everleth, who also produced the network’s Surviving R. Kelly, was, at first, skeptical that this was something that happened regularly, but she was surprised to find about 200 stories immediately. They chose two for this debut season, which includes interviews with survivors and reenactments of what went down. The first episode features the story of three young women who, despite finding evidence that someone had been in their home — missing clothes, hair that wasn’t theirs and a dirty bathtub — wondered if a ghost was haunting them. “The takeaway is I think people should look,” Everleth told Media Village while promoting the show. “We find new stories every week, so there’s no shortage. People should check their basements, attics, crawlspaces. Make sure they’re locked, and no one has access.” — R.S.

Phrogging: Hider in My House premieres Monday, July 18 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.

STREAM IT: You’re gonna need a bigger TV — Shark Week swims back onto Discovery and Discovery+

Can you smell what the Discovery Channel is cooking? The cable giant welcomes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the first-ever emcee of its annual Shark Week extravaganza, now swimming into its 34th year. Launching July 24 on Discovery and Discovery+, this year’s week-long lineup features 25 hours of all-new shark content, including several documentaries filmed in the Rock’s native Hawaii. Titles include Jackass Shark Week 2.0, which puts Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass gang doing crazy shark-related stunts; Stranger Sharks, featuring Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp and YouTuber Mark Rober searching for the ocean’s strangest sharks; and Pigs vs. Sharks, which tries to deduce whether the Bahamas’s swimming pig population is at the mercy of its tiger shark population. This exclusive clip from Pigs vs. Sharks shows these aquatic detectives giving sharks the “swab test” to determine whether they’ve been munching on pork. — E.A.

Shark Week premieres Sunday, July 24 on Discovery and Discovery+.

WATCH IT: Men in Black celebrates anniversary on 4K UHD, reminds us of Will Smith’s movie star prowess

Will Smith would probably like a neuralyzer to erase to the world’s collective memory of that instantly infamous Oscars slap. Now that that obligatory mention is out of the way, remember what an affable movie star he is? Smith’s leading man prowess is on full display in Men in Black, the hit 1997 sci-fi action-comedy that paired him with Tommy Lee Jones as E.T. supervisors. The film celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, which Sony is commemorating with a new Ultra HD Blu-ray release. New extras include “Notes from the Director’s Chair” and “Designing Men in Black” featurettes. — K.P.

Men in Black: 25th Anniversary Edition releases on 4K Ultra HD Tuesday, July 19 on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Critical darling Drive My Car heads straight to Criterion

A Fast and Furious movie, this isn’t. What it is: Only 2021’s best reviewed movie — a slow burning, meditative, superbly acted (FYI 3-hour long) drama from Japanese auteur Ryusuke Hamaguchi that explores the grief and loss of a theater director after the premature death of his wife. Like 2019’s Parasite, Drive My Car was the rare foreign-language film to rack up multiple Academy Award nominations, winning Best International Film. Now it cruises into The Criterion Collection with a new 2K digital master and special features including a new interview with Hamaguchi. — K.P.

Drive My Car: The Criterion Collection releases Tuesday, July 19 on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Jack White re-enters the scene

Until recently, Jack White hadn’t released a solo album since 2018 — but now the Third Man Records mogul is totally making up for lost time with not one but two 2022 releases. Fear of the Dawn, featuring his signature garage rock sound, came out in April; this week, the 12-time Grammy-winner showcases his softer side on a companion folk LP, Entering Heaven Alive. Meanwhile, the hardest-working man in indie rock continues his global Supply Chain Issues tour, playing songs from a vast catalog that also includes the Raconteurs, the Dead Weather and, of course, the White Stripes. — Lyndsey Parker

Entering Heaven Alive by Jack White is available Friday, July 22 to download/stream on Apple Music.

PLAY IT: Stray is a purrfect addition to your PlayStation roster

Hey all you cool cats and kittens: Meet your new feline obsession. The futuristic video game, Stray, is like Blade Runner meets The Adventures of Milo and Otis (minus the friendly pug) as you assume the identity of a stray cat who has to navigate a futuristic dystopian landscape while solving a long-ago mystery. The game’s trailers have already won raves for their cat’s eye view of the world, plus all sorts of feline-specific behavior that you can master as you level up. Stray is clearly the cat’s meow of this month’s gaming options. — E.A.

Stray is available Tuesday, July 19 on Steam and the PlayStation Store.

HEAR IT: She & Him bring the good vibrations

On their seventh studio album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward honor one of pop’s greatest geniuses, covering both obvious classics — “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on My Shoulder)” — and more leftf ield choices like “Darlin’,” “Deirdre” and “Heads You Win, Tails I Lose.” The album is a true labor of love, and Wilson himself, who enlisted the duo for his album No Pier Pressure in 2015, clearly appreciates the gesture. Not only does the legendary Beach Boy join She & Him on one of Melt Away’s 14 tracks, “Do It Again,” but he gushes in a statement, “Zooey and Matt did such mind-blowing versions of our songs. The harmonies are beautiful and right-on. I love this record!” — L.P.

Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson by She & Him is available Friday, July 22 to download/stream on Apple Music.

READ IT: The Dawn of Yangchen continues the Avatar universe

We’re still months away from Netflix’s live action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, but fans from all four elemental nations can dive back into the universe of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series courtesy of the Chronicles of the Avatar book series. The third volume, The Dawn of Yangchen, hits shelves on July 19 and delves into the legend of the titular Air Nomad that served as Avatar generations before Aang. Written by F.C. Yee, the action-packed book follows Yangchen as she stumbles onto an insurgent plot to unseat the Earth King from his throne. — E.A.

The Dawn of Yangchen is available Tuesday, July 19 at most major booksellers, including Amazon.

